Senators Edge Baysox, 5-4

June 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators walked off the Bowie Baysox for the second straight night with a 5-4 win in 10 innings Saturday at FNB Field. Jordy Barley delivered the game winning hit by reaching safely on a bunt single to drive in the winning run. Bowie took an early 4-0 lead by the 3rd inning before the Senators rallied back to tie the game 4-4 with a run in the 3rd, two runs in the 5th, and a run in the 6th.

THE BIG PLAY

With Trey Harris on 3rd base and two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Jordy Barley bounced a bunt to Bowie's second baseman Frederick Bencosme and beat the throw to first base, allowing Harris to score the game winning run for the Sens.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators walked-off in back-to-back games for the second time this season... Jordy Barley went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and the game-winning RBI... Dylan Crews went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored... Andrew Pinckney went 1-for-5 with two RBIs... The Senators stole four bases... Holden Powell, Garvin Alston, Ty Tice, and Jack Sinclair combined to throw five shutout innings in relief... Jack Sinclair threw 1.2 hitless innings to earn his third win of the season... The Senators went 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners while Bowie went 4-for-16 with RISP and left 15 runners on base.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play the final game of their six-game series at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 12:45 p.m.

