Flying Squirrels Outlast Fisher Cats in Extras

June 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up an 11-inning win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-2, on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (29-33) pitching staff stranded 15 runners on base, holding the Fisher Cats (28-34) to 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the win.

With the score tied, 2-2, in the top of the 11th inning, Andy Thomas reached on a fielder's choice to score Carter Howell from third and give the Flying Squirrels the lead against Fisher Cats reliever Jimmy Burnette (Loss, 1-2).

In the bottom of the 11th, Tyler Myrick (Win, 1-3) stranded runners at second and third to end the game. He left four runners on base in his three scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. After a two-out single by Adrián Sugastey, Brandon Martorano lifted a two-run homer to right field to open the scoring.

Despite a career-high five walks, John Michael Bertrand threw five scoreless innings in his start for the Flying Squirrels. It was his seventh scoreless outing in his 12 starts this year, all at least five innings.

The Fisher Cats pulled the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single by Devonte Brown. In the bottom of the seventh, Miguel Hiraldo tied the score with a sacrifice fly.

Seth Corry made his second Double-A appearance and worked a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout.

After the Flying Squirrels stranded a runner at third in the top of the 10th, Myrick sat down the Fisher Cats in order in the bottom of the inning.

The Flying Squirrels and Fisher Cats wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (2-3, 4.09) will be on the mound for Richmond opposed by New Hampshire right-hander Michael Dominguez (2-1, 4.34). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.

Following the two-week road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

