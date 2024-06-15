Warming Bernabel Knocks Yard Goats Back into First Place

June 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford CT - Warming Bernabel gets the go-ahead RBI in the eighth inning to lead the Yard Goats to a 2-1 victory over the RubberDucks on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Bernabel went 3-4 with an RBI to bring his total to a team-leading 36 RBI on the season. Bernabel cracked a single off RubberDucks pitcher Jack Leftwich to bring home Ryan Ritter for the go-ahead run. Yard Goats starter Mason Albright pitched 6.2 innings giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. Seth Halvorsen closed the game on the mound for the Yard Goats walking two and not allowing a hit in two innings pitched.

The Yard Goats win combined with Portland's loss has moved Hartford into first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. Only 7 games remain in the first half of the season.

The RubberDucks scored first in the fourth inning when Joe Lampe hit an RBI single to left center off Yard Goats lefty Mason Albright bringing home Kahlil Watson to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yard Goats came alive off back-to-back singles from Yanquiel Fernandez and Warming Bernabel before Zack Kokoska was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kyle Datres was then walked to bring Fernandez home from third making the score 1-1.

The score would remain tied 1-1 through the seventh inning as neither team could find a rhythm at the plate.

In the eighth inning, Warming Bernabel hit the go-ahead RBI single that brought home Ryan Ritter from third to break the tie and give the Yard Goats the lead 2-1.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon June 16th (1:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Kids Run The Bases!!! RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Jaime Arias who will start for the RubberDucks. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.