Ponies Fall to Patriots in Extra Innings on Saturday

June 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-30) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 6-4, in 10 innings on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium in a game that featured a combined four home runs. Somerset leads the series, 3-2.

With the Ponies down 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Clifford led off the frame with a double and JT Schwartz followed with a walk. Later in the frame, Rowdey Jordan singled to load the bases. Later in the inning, Clifford scored when catcher J.C. Escarra covered the ball with his mask and eventually Omar De Los Santos, who pinch-ran for Schwartz, scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4.

In the top of the 10th inning, Grant Richardson ripped a go-ahead RBI single that scored the automatic runner Ben Cowles from second base to put Somerset (31-31) up 5-4. Later in the frame, Aaron Palensky drove in Richardson with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4. The Ponies threatened in the bottom of the 10th and brought the potential-tying-run to the plate but did not score.

After hitting a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth on Friday, Clifford crushed a two-run homer to right field that put Binghamton up 2-0 in the first inning on Saturday. It marked Clifford's seventh home run at the Double-A level and his sixth in the month of June.

In the third inning, Agustin Ramirez belted a solo homer off Nolan McLean to cut the Ponies' lead to 2-1. In the fourth inning, Palensky hit a go-ahead two-run shot to put Somerset ahead 3-2. McLean allowed three runs over a career-high 5.2 innings.

In the seventh inning, Max Burt hit a solo homer to add to Somerset's lead and make it 4-2.

Paul Gervase shined out of the bullpen for Binghamton. He spun two scoreless frames with three strikeouts, while issuing just one hit.

The Rumble Ponies close out their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: The Ponies are now 4-3 in extra innings this season...Clifford went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, and two runs scored and reached base three times...Clifford has reached base in 16-straight games and in 21 of his last 22 games...Jordan singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games...Jeremiah Jackson recorded his eighth multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to four games.

