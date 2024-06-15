Fightins "De La" Cruise Their Way to Third Straight Win

June 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (28-34) used the long ball and timely hitting to earn their third straight victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (33-29) on Saturday night.

Reading crossed the plate first in the bottom of the second inning. After a one-out double by Kendall Simmons, Trevor Schwecke hit an RBI single to put the Fightins on the board. It was Schwecke's first game in a Fightins jersey since June 1 as he was called to Triple-A on June 4. Bryce Ball followed with an RBI double to drive in Schwecke, and gave Reading a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs scored a run in the third inning, as Marcelo Mayer reached on a throwing error by Reading shortstop, Trevor Schwecke which allowed Elih Marrero to score. Then in the fifth, Kyle Teel tied the game with an RBI single, to bring home Mayer.

The Fightin Phils retook a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, as Carlos De La Cruz blasted a solo home run to right center field - his seventh of the season and fifth in June. Otto Kemp gave the Fightin Phils some insurance in the bottom of the seventh. With a runner on third base, he ripped his second Double-A home run, a two-run shot. Reading took a 5-2 lead.

The R-Phils bullpen quieted the Sea Dogs bats throughout the rest of the game. The bullpen went a combined seven innings, allowed one earned run, walked nine, and struck out eight. The Sea Dogs started a rally in the ninth, with runners on the corners. However, Tommy McCollum hung on to earn his seventh save of the season. Brendan Cellucci suffered the loss for Portland.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. RHP Efrain Contreras will start for Reading, and TBA will start for Portland. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series ends Sunday with a Father's Day R-Phils Hawaiian Shirt for the first 2,000 men older than 18, presented by Redner's Markets and Campbell's. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.