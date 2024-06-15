Akron Falls 2-1 to Hartford

June 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Tommy Mace struck out seven, but the Hartford Yard Goats scored late to beat the Akron RubberDucks 2-1 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park.

Turning Point

Hartford looked to break the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Ritter opened the Yard Goats half of the inning with leadoff walk after a 10 pitch at-bat. After stealing second and moving to third on a ground out, Ritter came across to score on Warming Bernabel's single to give Hartford the 2-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Mace got the start for Akron and worked around traffic most of the night. The Yard Goats were only able to scratch across a run off the Akron righty in the fourth despite having men on in four of Mace's six innings. In total Mace allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven over six innings pitched. Alaska Abney tossed two-thirds of an inning walking one. Jack Leftwich allowed a run over an inning and a third.

Duck Tales

Akron cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth for the second day in a row. Kahlil Watson worked a one-out walk before advancing to second on a stolen base. After a throwing error moved Watson to third, Joe Lampe singled to left to drive Watson home and make it 1-0 Akron.

Notebook

Lampe picked up his 13th hit and sixth RBI of the road trip...All five games of the series have been decided by one run...Akron falls to a game behind Harrisburg for first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division with seven games left in the first half playoff race...Game Time: 2:23...Attendance: 7,113.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Hartford at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Dunkin' Park. Akron left-hander Jaime Arias (2-1, 2.42 ERA) will get the start against Hartford right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc (3-5, 6.18 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

