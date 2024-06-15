Sea Dogs Falls Short in 5-2 Loss to Fightins

June 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-29) drop third straight to the Reading Fightin Phils (28-34) with 5-2 loss on Saturday night.

Marcelo Mayer hit his Double-A leading twenty-third double of the season while Kyle Teel recorded a multi-hit day going two-for-three. Wikelman Gonzalez fired 2.0 scoreless allowing three hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk.

Reading took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning after an RBI single from Trevor Schwecke along with a double from Bryce Ball. Portland cut the lead in half scoring a run in the top of the third. Teel would tie the game at two in the top of the fifth after a single to left field scored Mayer.

A pair of homers would seal the deal for Reading. A solo homer from Carlos De La Cruz in the bottom of the fifth inning along with a two-run home run from Otto Kemp in the bottom of the seventh would secure a 5-2 Reading win.

RHP Noah Skirrow (4-3, 5.65 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.0 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on four hits while walking four and striking out one. Tommy McCollum (7) earned the save after pitching 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning while walking three and striking out one. LHP Brendan Cellucci (1-2, 3.98 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking three and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium, tomorrow, June 16th, 2024 for the series finale of a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game six is slated for 5:15pm. Portland's arm has yet to be announced while Reading will give the ball to RHP Efrain Contreras (1-4, 10.80 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.