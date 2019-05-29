Thornton's Gem Helps ThunderBolts Earn Series Split

May 29, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release





JOLIET, IL - Tyler Thornton tossed seven shutout innings to drop his ERA to 0.33 through four starts as the ThunderBolts defeated the Joliet Slammers 3-0 at DuPage Medical Group Field Wednesday night.

The ThunderBolts (9-9) picked up their first hit of the game in the fourth inning, a Tyler Alamo leadoff single. Alamo advanced to third on a Dash Winningham base hit and scored on Randy Perez's sacrifice fly.

The Bolts tacked on their second run in the fifth inning as David Oppenheim walked, stole second and scored on a Winningham single.

That was enough offense for Thornton, who held the Slammers (5-13) to just two singles over the first four innings. Joliet was able to put some pressure on as the game went along, putting runners in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and seventh but Thornton worked his way out each time, keeping the shutout.

Brynn Martinez tripled in the ninth and scored on an Oppenheim double to add one more to the ThunderBolt lead and Connor Mayes and Dylan Prohoroff each threw a scoreless frame of relief to preserve the 3-0 victory.

Thornton (2-0) struck out eight, didn't issue a walk and allowed five hits as he picked up the win. Keegan Long (1-2) gave up two runs (one earned) in six innings to take the loss. Prohoroff pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

The ThunderBolts take the day off on Thursday but they return to action at home on Friday as they kick off the 20th anniversary weekend at Ozinga Field. Friday night is a salute to Crestwood and Ozinga Field's opening day will be honored by the Frontier League with induction into the Hall of Fame. After that ceremony, Chris Washington (0-2, 3.55) will get the start for the Bolts against the River City Rascals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the radio broadcast can be heard on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

