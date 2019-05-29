Lane Latest Otter to Head to Mets Organization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Otters utility position player Taylor Lane had his contract purchased by the New York Mets this week.

"It was pretty evident that Taylor committed himself this offseason to being ready for the season," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "He came into camp in great shape and put on some good weight."

Taylor Lane is from Chesapeake, Va. and joined the Otters in the second half of the 2018 season following his senior season at Arizona State University.

In 2018 with the Otters, Lane batted .275 with nine RBIs, nine runs and nine walks while seeing playing time at third base and in left field in 14 games played.

In 13 games in 2019, Lane has batted .348 with six runs, three doubles, seven RBIs, three walks and four stolen bases.

"I'm very happy for Taylor and wish him the best of luck with the Mets organization," McCauley said.

"It's also great for the Otters organization to send another player on to affiliated baseball."

Lane batted .300 in 41 games played with 14 RBIs and 11 runs scored in his senior season at Arizona State.

Former Otter Josh Allen signed with the Mets organization in 2018 out of the St. Paul Saints franchise in the American Association.

Former Otters pitcher Luc Rennie was signed by the Mets organization out of Evansville in July, 2018.

Lane is the 76th player in Otters franchise history to sign with a MLB organization out of Evansville and he was the first since August, 2018 when Alex Phillips was signed by the Minnesota Twins organization.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

