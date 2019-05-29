Long Pitches Early Gem in Slammers 3-0 Loss

May 29, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - In a low-scoring affair on Wednesday night, the Joliet Slammers were unable to take advantage of a quality start from Keegan Long, dropping to 5-13 on the season in a shutout loss to the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Long moved through the Thunderbolts order quickly through the first three innings, only allowing two baserunners and earning two strikeouts. Thunderbolts starter Tyler Thornton would match him however, and the first three innings went by without a score.

The Thunderbolts broke things open in the top of the 4th. Following a single from Dash Winningham that put Tyler Alamo on third, Randy Perez would drive Alamo home on a sacrifice fly to left field. Thornton would go on to strike out the Slammers' side of the inning, holding the Thunderbolts' 1-0 lead.

The Thunderbolts would not wait long to add their second run, with Winningham driving in David Oppenheim from third on an RBI single in the top of the 5th. Despite a double from Luis Touron in their side of the inning, the Slammers would fail to respond, ending the inning 2-0 in favor of the Thunderbolts.

A scoring drought from both sides held until the top of the 9th. Following a triple from Bryan Martinez off Slammers' reliever Wes Albert, Oppenheim would bring him home on a double to deep right-center. The Thunderbolts brought in relief pitcher Dylan Prohoroff in the bottom of the 9th, and he sat the Slammers down in order to earn the save and a 3-0 Thunderbolts win.

Today's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game is Keegan Long (7.0 IP, 3 SO, and 1 ER).

The Slammers are on the road next, starting a two-game series at the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday, May 31st.

