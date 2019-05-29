Wild Things Control Middle Game from "Go"

WASHINGTON, Pa. - From the first pitch of Wednesday's middle game, the Wild Things controlled the contest at Bosse Field, and ended up winning 13-7. Every single Washington batter had at least one hit, and seven had multi-hit performances.

The Wild Things scored early and often, starting with a three-run first inning, in which Washington collected five hits. Hector Roa drove home a run with a single as did Lucas Herbert. Then Cody Erickson lifted a sac fly to left to make it 3-0.

Washington added four in the second on RBI singles by Shaine Hughes and Roa, and a two-run double by first baseman JJ Fernandez.

Evansville got its first two in the third against Wild Things' starter John Havird, who was the winner to move to 1-1. Havird went six and allowed those two runs on five hits and one walk. He fanned two.

The Wild Things would go on to add three in both the seventh and eighth innings, with the seventh highlighted by a two-run double by Erickson and an RBI knock from Wander Franco, and the eighth by an RBI single from Brett Marr and a fielder's choice off the bat of Saige Jenco.

Evansville scored once in the seventh and four times in the eighth against James Meeker.

Four Wild Things, Franco, Fernandez, Hughes and Erickson, had three hits, while Roa, Herbert and Blake Adams all had two-hit nights. Every guy in the lineup had at least one RBI as well in the victory.

The game was called after a 24-minute rain delay at the start of the ninth, and went final.

The rubber game of the series is set for tomorrow, Thursday, May 30, at 7:35 p.m. ET from Bosse Field. Nick Wegmann (1-2, 3.31 ERA) will take the mound for Washington opposed by Evansville's Randy Wynne, who is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA this season.

