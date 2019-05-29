Miners Drop Rain-Shortened Contest to Rascals

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners lost 6-2 to the River City Rascals on Wednesday night at Rent One Park in a game that was shortened to five innings due to rain.

River City got ahead right away as Miners starter Chase Adkins (0-2) battled wildness on the mound. With one out, six straight batters reached base including a walk and two hit batters, with Nolan Meadows' bases-loaded walk making it 1-0, J.D. Hearn's two-run single making it 3-0, and Artemis Kadkhodaian making it 4-0 on an RBI single of his own.

The right-hander would be knocked out of the contest in the top of the second inning, as after recording an out when Arturo Nieto caught Andrew Penner trying to steal second base, Adkins walked the next five batters he faced to force in two more runs and make the score 6-0. Cody Thompson came in to pitch out of the bullpen, and he held the Rascals off the board for the remainder of the contest, throwing three and one-third innings of shutout baseball with two strikeouts before the rain arrived and washed out the rest of the game.

Offensively, the Miners got on the board in the third inning when Bryant Flete led off with a single and Cletis Avery followed with an RBI triple inside first base to make it 6-1. Gianfranco Wawoe then grounded out to plate Avery and make it 6-2, but Southern Illinois got no closer in suffering the loss to even the three-game mid-week series.

The Miners will go for the series win in a rubber match game against River City on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Marty Anderson will make his home debut on the mound for Southern Illinois, and will be opposed by the Rascals' Alec Byrd.

