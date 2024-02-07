This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

February 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Last week, the Iowa Wild split a weekend series at Henderson ahead of the AHL All-Star Classic. This week, Iowa hosts the Tucson Roadrunners for Women in Sports Night and Pink in the Rink. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Nic Petan (35)

Goals: Jake Lucchini, Nic Petan (11)

Assists: Nic Petan (24)

PIM: Kale Kessy (105)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Women in Sports Night presented by Capital Orthopaedics

First 1,500 fans receive a cubic zirconia diamond courtesy of Iowa Diamond. Fans can check the giveaway item at Iowa Diamond tables in the concourse to determine whether they received one of two (2) one carat diamonds.

$2 beers presented by 100.3 The Bus

$3 off Fireball drink special

Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Pink in the Rink presented by KISS 107.5 and UnityPoint Health

Specialty jersey auction benefitting John Stoddard Cancer Center

LED wristband giveaway presented by KISS 107.5 and John Stoddard Cancer Center (first 1,500 fans)

2 for 1 Confluence beers (until puck drop)

$3 off Saints 'n Sinners cocktails

NOTABLE STORYLINES

Forward Nic Petan and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt represented Iowa at the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose on Feb. 4-5; Wallstedt earned top goaltender honors in the skills competition

Minnesota recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Jake Lucchini on Monday

Mason Shaw has four goals in his last four games

IN THE COMMUNITY

The Iowa Wild will host a pregame panel for Women in Sports Night on Friday, Feb. 9

The team will wear specialty jerseys for Pink in the Rink night that will be sold in a live postgame auction on Saturday, Feb. 10

Proceeds from Saturday's auction and other in-game fundraising efforts will go to John Stoddard Cancer Center

THEY SAID IT!

"It's been great. We've seen a lot of support from Des Moines and the Iowa Wild fans. We've had a great time here and we're excited to bring on the rest of the season - Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt on fan support at the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.