Crookshank Scores in Both of Belleville's Pre-All-Star Wins and Twice on All-Star Weekend

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators had a successful run-up to the AHL All-Star break last week, picking up a pair of wins at Syracuse before Angus Crookshank headed west for the AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU. Get caught up on the action before the Sens get set for another pair of important divisional games when they return home this weekend to host the Utica Comets.

LAST WEEKS' RESULTS:

Friday February 2, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Syracuse Crunch - 1

The Sens went into the Upstate Medical University Arena last Friday and knocked off the division-leading Crunch by a 3-1 scoreline, snapping their six-game slide. It was a hard-earned victory in a historically tough building for Belleville, with the win being just the fourth in Syracuse in franchise history. Angus Crookshank, Lassi Thomson and Matt Highmore scored for Belleville, with Mads Sogaard returning from the NHL to stop 26/27 shots against.

GAME RECAP | BOX SCORE

Saturday February 3, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Syracuse Crunch - 3 (OT)

The Belleville Senators put an exclamation mark on their five-game road swing and the last game before the AHL All-Star break, beating the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 in overtime, in a physical back-and-forth affair at Upstate Medical University Arena. Jiri Smejkal scored twice for the Sens and Josh Currie also tallied in regulation, before Angus Crookshank scored the overtime winner. Mads Sogaard made 37 saves on 40 shots to win his second game in as many nights.

GAME RECAP | BOX SCORE

Sunday February 4 to Monday February 5, 2024: AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU

First-time All-Star Angus Crookshank represented Belleville at the AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU in San Jose, California. Crookshank took part in the breakaway relay during Sunday's All-Star Skills Competition, as the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 18-13. He then had two goals and helped the North Division to a 1-1-1 record in Monday's All-StarChallenge tournament, which included a win against the Central, a loss to the Atlantic and a tie with the eventual champions from the Pacific Division.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):

Standings, stats and transactions as of Feb.7/24

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #9 Angus Crookshank - 29 (15 G + 14 A)

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 15

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 18

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 7

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #22 Garrett Pilon - 1

Plus/Minus: #25 Tyler Kleven - +8

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.41

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .922

TRANSACTIONS

January 29, 2024

F Oskar Pettersson - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Rogle (SHL)

January 31, 2024

G Mads Sogaard - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

G Kevin Mandolese - Recalled from loan to Ottawa (NHL)

F Rourke Chartier - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday February 9, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Super Friday)

Saturday February 10, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Women in Hockey Night)

Wednesday February 14, 2024 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. ET

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

