Weekly Roundup - 02.07.2024

February 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Let the second half begin.

After seven straight games away from the Scotiabank Saddledome prior to the AHL All-Star break, the Wranglers are finally back home as they get set to host the San Diego Gulls on Friday and Saturday.

It was a tough road trip overall, with the Wranglers picking up just two wins in seven games (2-4-0-1), however, they finished the trip on a positive note with a 3-1 win against the Ontario Reign on Feb.3.

Calgary currently sits third in the Pacific Division standings with a 24-14-3-1 record and 52 points.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Feb.9 vs San Diego

Feb.10 vs San Diego

Feb.13 vs Manitoba

Feb.14 vs Manitoba

A SUCCESSFUL AHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The Wranglers sent three representatives to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose on Feb.4-5 and the trio did not disappoint, as Dustin Wolf, Matt Coronato and head coach, Trent Cull, were integral in helping the Pacific Division capture their second consecutive AHL All-Star Classic title.

Coronato skated in his first AHL All-Star event, scoring a pair of goals and notching the shootout-winner that propelled the Pacific team into the finals.

Wolf participated in his second AHL All-Star Classic and - like every other goaltender present - was under siege throughout the 3-on-3 event but he made timely saves, especially in the shootout to help preserve the victory for the Pacific Division.

Trent Cull was named as head coach for the Pacific Division and showed calculated creativity in how and when he utilized his star-studded lineup, even successfully pulling his goaltender(s) multiple times, at seemingly unorthodox moments.

Ultimately, he had a blast behind the bench.

"It was just fun," said Cull about the experience. "I'm very lucky to be here because of the team that I coach and then to come here and coach the Pacific group, the kids were great."

"It was exciting, we were pulling goalies and getting late goals and some shootout action, so it was awesome."

MATT CORONATO HITTING HIS STRIDE

Coronato looked like a man possessed in the last few games with the Wranglers leading up to the break.

The Flames' 2021 first-round pick (13th Overall) suited up for the Wranglers in the final three games of the road trip after rejoining the group from the big club on Jan.31.

As mentioned, Coronato appeared extra motivated in his return from the NHL and was an undeniable presence out on the ice.

He averaged 4.25 shots per game while notching three assists (3a) in the three-game span.

Not only is he producing on offence, but the 21-year-old rookie showed some added grit when he dropped his mitts with Ontario forward, Brandt Clarke, for the first scrap of his young pro career on Feb.3.

Coronato currently leads the Wranglers in scoring this season with 32 points (12g,20a) in 30 games and two game-winning tallies to his credit.

ONE TIMERS:

Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney and Cole Schwindt were all recalled by the Flames on Feb 4.

Adam Klapka has three points (1g,2a) in three games since being reassigned from the Flames.

Will Riedell was in the lineup on Feb.3 against the Reign in his first game with the Wranglers since Jan.1.

Dustin Wolf (18-7-2-4) is T-3rd in the AHL with 18 wins, has the second highest Sv% at 0.927 and is fifth in GAA at 2.27.

QUOTABLES:

Dustin Wolf on his AHL All-Star experience:

"It's awesome, the crowd is electric and obviously it was good for the Pacific Division to win on the west coast.

These are one-of-a-kind events to take part in ... super happy to be here."

Matt Coronato on taking part in his first AHL All-Star weekend:

"It was a lot of fun. We had a good group... started off with two ties but we made the push late and it was a lot of fun."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.