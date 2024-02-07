Syracuse Crunch to Host Women in Sports Night with Syracuse Orange Women's Ice Hockey Double Header and Women in Sports Panel February 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Women in Sports Night featuring a double header with the Syracuse Orange Women's Ice Hockey team on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The night will be highlighted by a Women in Sports Panel.

The Orange are kicking off the double header when they host the RIT Tigers Women's Ice Hockey team for a College Hockey America game at 2 p.m. The Crunch will then take the ice to play the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m. Admission to the Orange game is free.

Between the games, the Crunch will hold a Women in Sports Panel in the Empire Room at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The panel will feature Syracuse Crunch Vice President of Communications and Digital Media Megan Cahill, American Hockey League Vice President, Hockey Operations/Governance Melissa Caruso, Syracuse University Executive Senior Associate AD/Communications Sue Cornelius Edson, Syracuse University Women's Ice Hockey Associate Head Coach Heather Farrell, and Boston Celtics SVP, Marketing and Content Nicole Federico.

Admission to the Women in Sports Panel is $15 and includes a ticket to the Crunch game. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Women in Sports and Events (WISE) at Syracuse University. Tickets can be purchased at www.syracusecrunch.com/wisn.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

