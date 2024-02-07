Bridgeport's Cole Bardreau Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Cole Bardreau has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 4, 2024.

Bardreau had a five-point week, recording three goals and two assists over three games.

Bardreau's five points came during the Islanders' sweep of back-to-back games against the division rival Springfield Thunderbirds. Last Wednesday evening, Bardreau tallied a goal and an assist to spark a third-period rally and send Bridgeport to a 3-1 victory. Then in Friday's rematch, he scored twice more and notched another assist to earn first-star honors in the Islanders' 5-1 win.

Bardreau has totaled nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 41 games while serving as an alternate captain for the Islanders this season. The ninth-year pro from Fairport, N.Y., has 91 goals and 100 assists for 191 points in 441 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley, and is coming off career highs in goals (15) and points (31) in 2022-23.

Bardreau joined the Islanders organization as a free agent on July 2, 2019, and has played 11 career NHL games, recording one goal and one assist.

