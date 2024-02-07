Cole Bardreau Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

February 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Cole Bardreau is the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 4, 2024.

Bardreau had five points last week, recording three goals and two assists over three games.

Bardreau's five points came during the Islanders' sweep of back-to-back games against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Last Wednesday evening, Bardreau tallied a goal and an assist to spark a third-period rally and send Bridgeport to a 3-1 victory. The 30-year-old winger then scored twice and notched another assist to earn first-star honors in the Islanders' 5-1 win on Friday night. His three points on Friday matched a career high.

Bardreau has nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 41 games this season, while serving as an alternate captain. The ninth-year pro from Fairport, N.Y. has 191 points (91 goals, 100 assists) in 441 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley. He is coming off career highs in goals (15) and points (31) in 2022-23.

Bardreau joined the Islanders organization as a free agent on July 2, 2019, and has played 11 career NHL games, recording one goal and one assist.

Next Time Out: The 'Battle of Connecticut' heats up this Friday night, as the Islanders face the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and all of the action can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.