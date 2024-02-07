Ice-O-Topes Night Is Sold Out
February 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are happy to announce that, for a third straight season, Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise will be played before a sellout crowd of 6,793 at the MassMutual Center on Saturday night.
The annual event will see the T-Birds donning specialty "Ice-O-Topes" jerseys as a nod to Springfield's favorite cartoon family. After the game, fans are welcome to stay for a jersey auction, where the game-worn jerseys will be handed out to the highest bidders.
Saturday's sellout is already the Thunderbirds' ninth such game of the 2023-24 season, as well as the third consecutive home game to be played before a capacity crowd.
After Saturday's contest, the Thunderbirds' next home games are on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24 at the MassMutual Center for a pair of 7:05 p.m. games against division rivals Hartford and Providence respectively.
Friday, Feb. 23 is another MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday, featuring $2 Coors Light (for ages 21+), $2 hot dogs, and $2 sodas through the end of the first period, as well as a pregame concert by Christina & John Cantalini. The first 2,500 fans will also receive a specially designed T-Birds puzzle cube!
Saturday, Feb. 24 is Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines, and it will be yet another specialty jersey night as the T-Birds will wear military-inspired threads for their game against the P-Bruins. There will once again be a postgame auction with the added element of jersey proceeds going to local military charities.
Fans can reserve tickets for upcoming T-Birds games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by going to www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
