Crevier Recalled to Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs.

Crevier, 22, has appeared in 15 games with Chicago during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying three assists. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 3, 2023 against Minnesota and notched his first career point with an assist on Dec. 9, 2023 vs. St. Louis. Crevier has also skated in 21 games with Rockford this season, recording five assists.

The IceHogs play Friday against the Texas Stars at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

