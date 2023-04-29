The Summer of George: Cyclones to Host Seinfeld Night on Saturday, August 19th

Brooklyn, NY - Calling all close-talkers, low-talkers, and anti-dentites. Those with man hands, and those with the kavorka. Join us on Saturday, August 19th for the annual Sein-ebration known as Seinfeld Night with the Brooklyn Cyclones. The annual event honoring the show about nothing has drawn fans from across the globe since it first started in 2014 and this year is bigger and better than ever. Here's a look at some of the fun in store:

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a George Costanza - Marine Biologist Bobblehead

There will be an appearance by John O'Hurley who famously played the role of J. Peterman. Fans will have a chance to get autographs and pose for photos while also getting a limited-edition collectible as part of a special ticket pack.

The Cyclones will take the field as the Brooklyn Pretty Boys and the Hudson Valley Renegades will be the Wappingers Falls Bubble Boys, an homage to the Trivial Pursuit loving . The game-worn gear will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds to benefit local charities.

The Del Boca Brooklyn Rooftop: Fans will be able to enjoy a Seinfeld Theme buffet with offerings like Pastrami Sandwiches (The Most Sensual of Cured Meats), Beefaroni (Woah Rusty!), Chocolate Babka (Hair Optional), The Big Salad and much much more. Plus beer, wine, seltzer soda & water...maybe even some Hennigans?

Oh, and of course there will be the fun and games before, during and after the game that make Seinfeld Night...well, Seinfeld Night. There will be some returning favorites like the Dr. Cosmo Kramer - Proctologist Balloon Popping Contest, some new games (does anyone have a rickshaw we could borrow) and of course the highlight of every year...The Elaine Dancing Contest in the battle for the Big Salad Championship Belt.

