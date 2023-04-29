Grasshoppers Split Doubleheader with the Rome Braves

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers split its doubleheader with the Rome Braves on Saturday, April 29. Rome took game one 7-4, while the Grasshoppers took game two 9-4. Greensboro moved to 13-7 on the season and Rome moved to 8-11.

Mike Jarvis led the Grasshoppers at the plate in both games going 2-3 in game one with one home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. In game two, Jarvis went 3-3 with one home run, one double, one triple, three RBI, and three runs scored.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers in game one was Po-Yu Chen as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up seven hits, and five earned runs on 2.1 innings of work. Chen took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-2 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for the Grasshoppers in game two was Valentin Linarez as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up one hit, one earned run, and two free bases on 3.1 innings of work. Mitchell Miller recorded the win for the Hoppers and moved to 3-1 on the season.

For the Braves, Daysbel Hernandez (1-0) took the win in game one while Luis Vargas (0-2) recorded the loss in game two.

