Greenville Downs Hudson Valley, 17-4

Greenville, S.C. - Spencer Jones blasted two home runs on Saturday night at Fluor Field, but the Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Greenville Drive, 17-4. It was Jones' second multi-homer game of the season, and both longballs cleared the 30-foot Greenville Monster in left field. In the Renegades' 20th game of the season, Jones has already set a new career-high in home runs, with five. His first home run came in the top of the third, and his second in the fifth, homering in back-to-back at-bats.

The Drive rallied for three runs in the bottom of the second inning off Juan Carela to set the tone early. They added five more on six hits in the bottom of the third and another in the fourth to chase the right-hander from the game.

It was a tough night for Carela (0-1), who allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits in 3.1 innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Greenville tacked on four more runs in the fifth against Ryan Anderson, and plated an additional four in the seventh against Carlos Gomez to go up 17-4. Harrison Cohen tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to close out the game, as the Drive banged out 19 hits.

Alexander Vargas finished 3-for-4 with a double and Caleb Durbin went 2-for-4 with a double for the Renegades.

The 17 runs allowed by Hudson Valley are tied for the second-most in a single game by the team since 2005, surpassed only by the 19 runs allowed to Wilmington on July 28, 2021 at Heritage Financial Park. Greenville's 19 hits are the most by a Renegades opponent since Brooklyn had 19 hits on Aug. 19, 2018.

The Renegades complete their series with the Drive and their 12-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 2:45. Hudson Valley sends RHP Drew Thorpe (0-0, 3.52) to the mound in the finale, while the Drive counter with RHP Grant Gambrell (0-1, 5.93).

