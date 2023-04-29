Bowling Green and Asheville Game Suspended, Will Resume Sunday

Asheville, North Carolina- The first game of the originally scheduled doubleheader between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Asheville Tourists has been suspended while the originally scheduled second game has been cancelled.

Tonight's first game will resume with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch with the Hot Rods leading 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will take place after the completion of the suspended game and will also be seven innings. Bowling Green will remain the home team in Sunday's second game.

Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

