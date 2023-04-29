HVR Game Notes - April 29, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (13-6) at Greenville Drive (6-12)

RHP Juan Carela (0-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. RHP Isaac Coffey (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

| Game 20 | Road Game 11 | Fluor Field at the West End | Greenville, SC | April 29, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

OLD RIVALARY, RENEWED: The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their third-ever series against the Greenville Drive on Friday night with a doubleheader at Fluor Field. In 2022, the Renegades won five of the eight meetings against the Drive. One game was also memorably canceled at Heritage Financial Park owing to a problem with second base being poorly made.

LAST TIME OUT: Hudson Valley and Greenville split their doubleheader on Friday night. In game one, Aaron Palensky clubbed his third home run in as many at-bats and is now tied for the SAL lead with six. Grant Richardson crushed a two-run home run that was a piece of a five-run rally to push them ahead 7-2. The Renegades allowed a pair of runs late but held on for their fifth straight win. In game two, Greenville downed Hudson Valley 9-1. Caleb Durbin reached base three times in three plate appearances while he also stole his league-leading 14th base of the season. Ben Rice drove in Durbin to score the 'Gades lone run of the contest.

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past five games, Aaron Palensky is 12-for-21 and slashing .571/.625/1.333 with a double, five home runs, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases. He is currently tied for first in HR (6), tied for second in TB (39), third in RBI (19), and tied for fourth in XBH (9).

DOUBLE TRIPLE: With two triples on Tuesday at Greenville, Spencer Jones tied the Renegades franchise record for most triples in a game. The last time it was accomplished was Aug. 6, 2018 by Ford Proctor against Brooklyn.

RECORD SETTERS: In their last five games, the Renegades have tied four single-game franchise records. The marks for most team strikeouts (pitching) in a 9-inning game (19), and individual marks for walks (Ben Rice, 4),triples (Spencer Jones, 2), and RBIs (Aaron Palensky, 7) have all been matched.

WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER: In Sunday's win, Harold Cortijo struck out four in 2.1 scoreless frames. The right-handed pitcher has yet to allow a run in five appearances across 8.2 innings. He's also walked just three batters and struck out 13. His four wins are second-most in all of MiLB behind Cody Bradford (Round Rock, AAA - TEX), who has five.

ALL ABOUT THE RUN DIFFERENTIAL: With a +56 run differential in 19 games, the Renegades own the best run differential among all minor league teams in Double-A or below (Triple-A began a week early in 2023). Lake Elsinore (SD, A) sport a +51 differential and are the next closest team.

PITCHING LEADING THE WAY AGAIN: The Renegades rank first in ERA (3.23) among South Atlantic League teams and second among High-A teams. The 'Gades rank 11th among all MiLB teams in ERA this season. This comes after Hudson Valley paced the SAL in ERA in 2022 (3.62), and finished with the second-best ERA among all High-A teams. The Hudson Valley bullpen has been even better, sporting a collective 2.43 ERA through 77.2 innings, the third-best mark in MiLB.

GÓMEZ GOING STREAKING: After going hitless in game two on Friday, Antonio Gómez's hit streak was snapped at 10 games. It was the first hitting streak of 10-or-more games by a Renegade since Josh Breaux hit in 11 straight games from July 3-16, 2021.

WALK THAT WAY: After working a walk in six straight games, Ben Rice was held without one in the Renegades double header on Friday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Rice worked four walks in each contest, tying a Renegades team record for most walks in a game, with eight others. Eight walks in a two-game span set a new club record. Rice owns an outstanding 28.1% walk rate this season, which is seventh among all minor leaguers with enough PA to qualify. His 18 walks are tied for the third most in High-A.

BENNY AND THE JETS: Ben Rice is off to stellar start at the plate this season. The Dartmouth grad currently ranks first in OBP (.594) OPS (1.169), and AVG (.375), tied for first in HBP (5), second in BB (18), tied for fourth in R (15), and ninth in SLG (.575) in the South Atlantic League. His (.594) on-base percentage is first among all qualified players in MiLB this season.

GAS STATION: Through 19 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 225 strikeouts, the most in the SAL, all High-A teams, and third-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. On Sunday vs Rome, the 'Gades struck out 19 batters, tying a franchise record. Hudson Valley previously struck out 19 batters against Jersey Shore last September.

RISP AVERSION: This season, opponents are hitting just .164 with RISP against Renegades pitching, the second-lowest mark in all of MiLB. The 'Gades only trail the Dunedin Blue Jays (TOR, A) who are holding hitters to a .158 mark.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: After going 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts in the first two games of the Greenville series, the Renegades are now 51-for-56 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank first in the South Atlantic League and in all of High-A in steals. The Renegades only trail the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) for the most stolen bases in all of MiLB, who have 53 through 19 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 14 steals so far, the most in the South Atlantic League.

