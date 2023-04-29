Cyclones and BlueClaws Rained out for Second Straight Day

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore Blueclaws will not take the field on Saturday afternoon at Shoretown Ballpark. The game was postponed due to inclement weather. The two squads will play a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first contest slated to begin at 12:05 p.m. EST.

This comes just one day after Friday night's contest was also rained out. Saturday mark's the third postponement of the season thus far for Brooklyn.

