BlueClaws, Cyclones Rained out on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Saturday's game between the BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed by rain. The teams will play a double-header on Sunday consisting of two seven inning games (a start time is currently being determined). Only one ticket is required for admission to both games.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining game this season. Exchanges can be made in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 2.

The BlueClaws return home after this weekend on May 16th for a homestand that includes several popular promotions and theme nights:

Thursday, May 18th - Phillie Phanatic Appearance

Friday, May 19th - Marvel Super Hero Night with an appearance by Black Panther

Saturday, May 20th- Touch Some Trucks Day and Buster's Birthday, presented by Judd Shaw Injury Law

Sunday, May 21st - Bark in the Park, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT and 100.1 WJRZ

Additional upcoming promotional nights include:

Friday, June 2nd - Post-Game Fireworks, Medusas de Jersey Shore, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas

Friday, June 9th - Post-Game Fireworks, Pride Night, presented by Coca-Cola

Saturday, June 10th - Irish Heritage Night, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas, with The Snakes performing as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series

Sunday, June 11th - Salute to Dad's Day with post-game catch on the field

