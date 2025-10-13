The Sounds of the Bay: MLS Fieldnotes Presented by Coca-Cola

Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video







What does the Bay Area sound like? In a word: different. Calen Carr returns to his roots, alongside old friends (Chris Wondolowski) and new (Josef Martínez) to show that soccer in the Bay just hits different.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.