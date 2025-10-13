The Sounds of the Bay: MLS Fieldnotes Presented by Coca-Cola
Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
What does the Bay Area sound like? In a word: different. Calen Carr returns to his roots, alongside old friends (Chris Wondolowski) and new (Josef Martínez) to show that soccer in the Bay just hits different.
