The People's Choice!: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 20 - Brooks Thompson
July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2025
- Jägermeister Cup: New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC Match Preview - New Mexico United
- Monterey Bay Visits AV Alta FC in Round 4 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 7/26/25 - San Antonio FC
- Hartford Heads Back to Rhode Island for Key Jägermeister Cup Contest - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Finish out USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage against Union Omaha - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before OCSC Heads to the Town for Final Cup Match - Orange County SC
- New Mexico United Acquires Midfielder Valentin Noël from Las Vegas Lights FC - New Mexico United
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward McKinze Gaines and Defender Anthony Herbert from New Mexico United - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC - North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Joins Texas Sports Teams in Launching 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Rival Lexington SC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Rowdies at Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Names Steve Cooke as Technical Director, Youth and Academy
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns Draw in Resilient Away Match against Sacramento Republic FC
- Introducing the Icicle Kit: A Tribute to Bluegrass Greatness
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns Draw against Racing Louisville FC After Gritty Comeback
- Late Stoppage-Time Goal Earns Lexington SC a Hard-Fought Draw