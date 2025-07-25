USL Lexington Sporting Club

The People's Choice!: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 20 - Brooks Thompson

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video


Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central