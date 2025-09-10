The Making of Sebastian Berhalter: from Vancouver to USMNT

"I almost wanted to quit..."

Vancouver Whitecaps and USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is enjoying a breakout 2025 season, but back in 2021, when he was on loan with Austin FC, his journey looked very different. You know the name, but now discover the story behind Sebastian's unlikely rise - from fighting for playing time with Columbus and Austin, to becoming an MLS All-Star and earning call-ups to the United States Men's National Team.

Through mindfulness, gratitude, and relentless hard work, the 24-year-old has navigated peaks and valleys to reach this point in his career. With the MLS Playoffs and the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, there is everything to play for. Whether it's playing alongside German legend Thomas Müller or handling the pressure of representing the United States, Sebastian's mental discipline and strong relationships keep him grounded.

For now, he's focused on 'being in the moment' and 'being the best I can be" - the rest will take care of itself.







