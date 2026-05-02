The Header and Backflip for Borczak!
Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Dylan Borczak recorded a goal and assist as Union Omaha took a 2-1 victory against Indy Eleven in Group 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, earning Los Buhos their second victory this season against the Boys in Blue after previously downing the hosts in the U.S. Open Cup.
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