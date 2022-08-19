The Cyclones Walk-Off with a Win Thanks to Rudick's Heroics

Brooklyn, NY - The Cyclones won in walk-off fashion on Friday night to defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades by the score of 3-2. Matt Rudick's RBI single plated Jaylen Palmer in the bottom of the ninth to give Brooklyn the win and move them back into first place, half a game in front of the Hudson Valley Renegades (NY Yankees).

Brooklyn drew first blood in the bottom of the first after Matt Rudick led off with a walk and moved to third on an infield single by Alex Ramirez that was coupled with a throwing error, putting runners on second and third with nobody out. JT Schwartz took advantage of the scoring chance with an RBI groundout to give Brooklyn the early 1-0 lead.

In the second, a no-doubter of a home run from Jaylen Palmer cleared the left field score to extend the Brooklyn lead to 2-0 after two.

In the top of the third though, RHP Christian Scott - who made the start for Brooklyn - started to run out of gas as he approached his pitch limit and the Renegades took advantage. With the bases loaded, thanks to a pair of walks and a hit batter, and two outs Spencer Henson doubled into the left field corner to score a pair and get things even at 2-2. But Trey McGloughlin was summoned from the bullpen and, in his Cyclones debut, struck out Grant Richardson to end the threat.

McGloughlin went on to throw 4.1 innings of shutout relief, scattering two hits and a walk while striking out five after being called up from St. Lucie (A-) earlier in the day.

The teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the ninth when Matt Rudick sent the Cyclones fans home happy. Jaylen Palmer worked a one-out walk and stole second before Shervyen Newton walked to put a pair of runners aboard. Rudick - facing Charlie Rugger out of the Renegades bullpen - laced a ball into left-center field that eluded the out-stretched arm of Kyle Battle and rolled to the wall allowing Palmer to trot home from second with the game-winning run.

The six-game series is now tied up at 2-2 with the Cyclones looking to gain the advantage on Saturday evening when it will be Star Wars Night at Maimonides Park. RHP Luis Moreno will make the start for the Cyclones at 6:00 PM.

