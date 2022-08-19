Lineup Falls Quiet in One-Hit Loss to Crawdads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Hickory Crawdads one-hit the Winston-Salem Dash in a 7-0 Dash loss.

The recently-added Brooks Gosswein held Hickory off the board until the bottom of the third inning. He hit Konner Piotto with one out, then Alejandro Osuna reached on catcher's interference. Later, Piotto tagged up on a sacrifice fly and Osuna stole second base, putting both runners in scoring position. Evan Carter worked himself into a full count against Gosswein, before lining a two-run single into right to give the 'Dads an early 2-0 lead.

Both clubs lineups were held in check until the bottom of the seventh, when Hickory's Chris Seise doubled with one out. He then stole third base, and scored on the Keyber Rodriguez single. Right after that, Piotto doubled into right field and Rodriguez scored from first. A wild pitch allowed Piotto to take third base, and he scored one batter later on a sacrifice fly by Alejandro Osuna. Up 5-0 now, Thomas Saggese singled and Evan Carter walked to put two men aboard. Christian Inoa then drove both of them in with a double to left field, giving Hickory a 7-0 advantage.

Winston-Salem's lone base hit of the night came with one out in the top of the ninth, a single from Bryan Ramos. However, a double play immediately after that ended the ballgame, with Hickory earning a 7-0 victory. Gosswein took the loss for the Dash, while Mason Englert picked up his seventh win of the year.

