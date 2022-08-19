Braves' Friday Night Showdown Axed Due to Rain

ROME, GA - Friday night's contest between the Rome Braves and Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game between Rome and Greensboro will be made up on Saturday as a double header with a 4:00 PM first pitch for game one. Game two will begin shortly after the conclusion of the first contest. Both games will be seven innings.

Ticket holders for Saturday's (8/20) originally scheduled contest may enter at 3:00 PM for the Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by AGC Pediatrics. Season ticket holders may enter at 2:30.

Any tickets for Friday's postponed game may be exchanged at the box office for a future 2022 Rome Braves home game. â

