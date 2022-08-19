Hot Rods Game Notes

Back on Top... Playing as the Bootleggers, Bowling Green belted two home runs in the first inning and rode a 6.0-inning gem from Patrick Wicklander to beat the Greenville Drive 5-1 and take back sole possession of first place in the South Division. Mason Auer had a leadoff homer for the second night in a row (this time on the first pitch of the ballgame) and finished with a season-best three hits and three RBIs. The pitching was outstanding for BG, with the only run allowed coming off a solo homer in the seventh. Wicklander earned his fourth win of the year in 6.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Austin Vernon earned his first save in Bowling Green with five strikeouts over the final 3.0 innings.

Yesterday's Notes... Auer hit a leadoff home run for the second-consecutive night... His sixth-inning triple was his first of the season... He set a new season high with three RBIs...Ovalles has six home runs since the All-Star Break... He has hit 12 for BG this season, second-most on the active roster... Wicklander has not allowed a run in his last three outings at Bowling Green Ballpark... His 6.0 innings set a new career-high... He joins Zack Trageton and John Doxakis as the only Hot Rods starters to throw 6.0 innings in a game this season... Vernon earned his first save of the season with BG...

Going Streaking... Bowling Green has boasted some of the best offensive players in the South Atlantic League throughout the 2022 season, and many have been able to string high-level production over consecutive games. Nate Soria has been one of those players lately, currently riding the longest active hit-streak in the South Atlantic League at eight games. He is 12-29 with five RBIs and an OPS of .933 over the past eight games, including a season-best 4-5 performance against the Drive on July 29. Heriberto Hernandez has reached base in each of his last 18 games dating back to July 26, which is the third-best active streak in the league. He has been getting on base an average of almost twice per game during that span.

Oh Wow Ovalles... Alexander Ovalles has been on fire for Bowling Green since the All-Star Break, slashing .344/.440/.734 with seven of his 12 homers on the year in 19 games since the Midsummer Classic. His plate discipline has been as impressive as his power, striking out just 10 times in 75 plate appearances with 13 RBIs over that same span. He has really turned a corner in August, going 13-38 with hits in all but one game through the first 10 games of the month. He has recorded a hit, driven in and scored at least one run in each of his last five games with eight RBIs in August.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the post season games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game-two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game-three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

