HVR Game Notes - August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (59-51, 25-19) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (55-56, 25-20)

RHP Josue Panacual (2-5, 5.80 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 111 | Road Game 58 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | August 19, 2022 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

BATTLE FOR FIRST IN BROOKLYN: The Renegades travel to Brooklyn for a crucial series with the Cyclones this week, completing a competitive, back-and-forth season series. The two teams have played incredibly close in the first 27 meetings this season (14-13). Hudson Valley enters the game with a slim 0.5 game lead over Brooklyn for first place, with Aberdeen (25-20) in the mix, trailing 0.5 games behind. The SAL North Division Second Half race is the closest race in the Minor Leagues, with three teams separated by only a half game.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades blasted past the Brooklyn Cyclones 11-4 on Thursday night, led by big games from Tyler Hardman and Jasson Domínguez. Hardman went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, while Domínguez finished 3-for-6 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs. Both players scored three runs each.

SOONER BOOMER: With his 18th home run of the season on Wednesday, Tyler Hardman jumped into a second place on the Renegades single-season home run list. He surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and now sits alone behind record-holder Dan Grummitt (22, 1999). Hardman also sits third on the Renegades career home run list behind Grummitt and Everson Pereira (23). After having just six double-digit home run seasons in team history from 1994-2019, seven Renegades have hit 10-or-more longballs since 2021, coinciding with the move to full-season baseball and the Yankees affiliation.

A DAY AT THE RACES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Friday with 200 stolen bases on the year, third-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 260) and Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 218). The Renegades' 200th steal of the season was Spencer Henson swiping third at Brooklyn on August 18.

DRIVING THEM IN AT A RECORD PACE: Renegades INF Tyler Hardman set the Renegades single-season RBI record on Wednesday night with a ninth-inning double off Keyshawn Askew. With his 59th RBI of the season, Hardman surpassed the mark set by Dan Grummitt in 1999. Hardman currently ranks tied for third all-time on the Renegades all-time RBI list with Matt Rico (63), behind Jacson McGowan's club record 82 and former teammate Everson Pereira's 75.

TIME FOR SOME PFP?: The Renegades have generally been a good defensive team this year, committing just 88 errors in 110 games. However, an amazing 17 of those miscues (19.3%) have been committed by Renegades pitchers. Hudson Valey pitchers have a collective .875 fielding percentage (17 E/136 TC), while non-pitchers feature a .981 fielding percentage.

THE MARTIAN EFFECT: In the first 12 games of Jasson Domínguez's home tenure, the Renegades welcomed 39,850 fans through the gates at Dutchess Stadium. The Gades rank 5th out of 12 teams in the South Atlantic League in attendance, and are in the top half among all High-A franchises. Hudson Valley's average attendance is up 25.4% compared to 2021, compared to a 16.5% jump across the SAL.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Thursday's 11-4 win over Brooklyn, Hudson Valley is now 29-2 (.935) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 30-49 (.380) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

PINSTRIPED PITCHING PROWESS: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.78 ERA on the season, second-best in the South Atlantic League, behind only Wilmington (3.65). It also ranks as the seventh-best staff ERA in High-A, and t15th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.59, 4th; Tampa 3.90, t23rd; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.92, 25th.

OL' PROSPECTORS: With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, the Yankees Top 30 prospects list has changed. Per MLB.com, the Renegades feature the Yankees No. 2 (Jasson Domínguez), No. 6 (Trey Sweeney), No. 12 (Yoendrys Gómez), No. 29 (Edgar Barclay) and No. 30 (Juan Carela) prospects. Before the MLB.com's mid-season re-rank unveiled on August 17, Richard Fitts was the No. 28 prospect in the organization, though he fell off the list.

TWO-OUT MAGIC: The Renegades have scored 23 runs in the first three games of the current series with Brooklyn, with an unbelievable 17 of them coming with two-outs. On Tuesday, the Gades mounted a five-run rally with two outs in the fifth, before scoring four with two gone in the ninth on Wednesday. This year, Hudson Valley batters have 211 two-out RBIs, accounting for 43.6% of the team's total 484 RBIs.

