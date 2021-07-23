The 'Clones Are Hot: Brooklyn Wins 3rd Straight

July 23, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Behind the Luck of the Irish on Irish Night, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, collected 17 hits en route to a 10-2 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks Thursday night at Maimonides Park to extend their three-game winning streak.

Win: Lasko (3-4)| Loss: Troop (4-4)

Cyclones HR: Bohanek (4), Duplantis (5), Mauricio (11)

Attn: 3,430

Box Score I Play-by-Play

BIG MOMENTS

Antoine Duplantis went 4-for-5, homering in the fifth and driving in a second run with an RBI single in the sixth to push the lead to 6-0. The Cyclones peppered runs in six of the eight innings of the game to jump on Wilmington starter Alex Troop who gave up five runs on 10 hits in five frames.

Ronny Mauricio clubbed a solo home run in the eighth for his 11th long ball of the year. The 20-year-old sent the pearl 408 feet into The Backyard in right field, exiting his bat at 108 mph.

Justin Lasko tossed seven shutout innings en route to the victory, striking out a career-high-tying eight batters for the fourth time this season. He spread out two hits and two walks, facing three over the minimum.

Leading 2-0 into the third, Cody Bohanek grooved a solo home run over the left-field wall to give the Cyclones a 3-0 advantage.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Antoine Duplantis: 4-5, home run, three RBIs, two runs

Luis Gonzalez: 4-4, double, three runs scored, stolen base

Justin Lasko: W, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, double, home run, RBI, run

NEWS AND NOTES

Justin Lasko tallied his sixth quality start in nine with Brooklyn. He owns six of Brooklyn's 10 quality starts and is the only pitcher with more than one.

Antoine Duplantis collected his second professional four-hit game, homering for the first time as a pro at Maimonides Park.

Ronny Mauricio collected two more hits and is batting .425 (17-40) with 11 RBIs and eight multi-hit contests over his last 10 games...He has raised his batting average from .222 to .251 over this span.

The Cyclones have won seven of their past 10 games and have won six of nine against the Washington farm club.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks, Friday, 7 p.m. Maimonides Park, Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP J.T. Ginn (first start) vs. LHP Mitchell Parker (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.