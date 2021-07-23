Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 23)

The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (29-40) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (29-40)

RHP Johan Dominguez (3-5, 4.88 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Lindow (1-4, 2.89 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #70

CURBELO CONTINUES HOT HITTING; DASH WIN THIRD STRAIGHT

Luis Curbelo jacked a go-ahead solo homerun in the eighth inning to give the Dash a 3-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Thursday, stretching their winning streak three games.

The seesaw affair gained steam in the fourth, when Winston-Salem jumped on the board with an RBI single from Curbelo, scoring Alex Destino. Jersey Shore struck back quickly, knotting the game at one after Sal Gozzo singled to drive in Jhailyn Ortiz. In the sixth, Destino logged his second base knock on an RBI single to score Yoelqui Cespedes, giving the Dash the lead for the second time. After the BlueClaws tied the game in the seventh, Curbelo clubbed his team-leading 14th homer to seal the Winston-Salem win.

The Dash were given a superb start from Davis Martin, who continued his dominance of the BlueClaws by firing five innings of one-run ball, fanning five. Cooper Bradford earned his second win after tossing a scoreless eighth inning, and Caleb Freeman locked down his team-leading sixth save with a perfect ninth.

ETHAN LINDOW: CONTROL SPECIALIST

A fifth-round selection from Locust Grove (GA) HS, Ethan Lindow makes his eighth start for Jersey Shore this year. The lefty began the season with Double-A Reading before being assigned to Jersey Shore on June 8.

The southpaw is known for his finesse and control, throwing a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup to confuse hitters and limit walks. The changeup is seen as the lefty's most effective pitches, helping Lindow strike out 54 batters in 55 innings between High-A and Double-A this year.

Despite an emphasis on higher velocities and spin rate in today's game, Lindow bucks the trend by locating and sequencing his pitches well, evidenced by a 2.94 career ERA in 263.1 innings. The southpaw was given a few tips along the way by Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, whose son played travel baseball with Lindow. Going into his eighth start of the year, Lindow will try and put that knowledge to the test.

LA PANTERA RETURNS TO W-S

For the second time this year, the Dash welcome back a member of the Chicago White Sox's 40-man roster. Luis Robert returns to Winston-Salem as the first step on a rehab assignment after suffering a torn right hip flexor on May 3. Robert, who finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, played for the Dash for 52 games between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The outfielder amassed an eye-popping 1.432 OPS in 19 games with Winston-Salem in 2019, reaching Triple-A Charlotte by the conclusion of the '19 campaign. By the beginning of the 2020 season, Robert was patrolling the outfield at Guaranteed Rate Field on an everyday basis, smacking 11 homers while slugging .436.

TAKING A LOOK AT THE BLUECLAWS

Statistically speaking, Jersey Shore profiles as a pitching dominant team that has struggled to hit the ball at times. The BlueClaws pitching staff ranks fifth in ERA (3.99) in the High-A East, while ranking fifth in walks (5th), third in homeruns allowed (56), and first in save percentage (83.3%). Additionally, Jersey Shore holds hitters to a .232 batting average, good for the fifth best in the High-A East.

Offensively, Jersey Shore has struggled to produce this year. The BlueClaws rank last in the High-A East in batting average (.203), on-base percentage (.295), and slugging percentage (.331). Jersey Shore also ranks last in doubles (75) and hits (414), while ranking 11th in homers (54).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem sends Dan Metzdorf to the mound Saturday looking to continue their stretch of good pitching. The southpaw faced the BlueClaws as a reliever on May 19, allowing a pair of earned runs over three innings, striking out four.

BlueClaws manager Chris Adamson turns to Kevin Gowdy for the righty's 12th start of the year. Gowdy has racked up 58 strikeouts in 56 innings this year, amassing a 3-5 record and 4.18 ERA in 14 appearances as a starter and reliever. A former second-round pick from Santa Barbara (CA) HS, Gowdy is in his third season of MiLB baseball.

