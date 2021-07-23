JPMorgan Chase and the Blue Rocks Partner to Honor Essential Businesses, Non-Profits and First Responders

Wilmington DE - JPMorgan Chase and the Wilmington Blue Rocks have announced that they are partnering to honor businesses and non-profits that stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as first responders who continue to serve the public's needs.

During each of the remaining 24 home games in 2021, one business, non-profit or group of first responders will be recognized for their unwavering commitment and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Honorees will receive free tickets and access to a 20-person suite donated by Chase. They will also be honored on the field before the game. Organizations in healthcare, hospitality, grocery, home improvement, retail, banking and other industries can be nominated for this honor.

As part of the promotion, hospitality workers will have another opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to any Blue Rocks game, courtesy of Chase. For the entire month of August, hospitality workers can present a recent pay stub at the Christiana Care Box Office at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium and receive two tickets to any home game that month, based on availability. Firefighters, police officers, and EMTs can also take part in this promotion by showing their pay stubs at the Christiana Care Box Office during any game in September.

"JPMorgan Chase has been a tremendous partner in recent years," said Blue Rocks' Vice President of Business Development, Robert Ford. "We're very excited to have the opportunity to honor these businesses and individuals who have worked hard during the pandemic to help our community."

"Teaming up with the Blue Rocks to support our community aligns with Chase's commitment to Delaware," said Tom Horne, JPMorgan Chase Delaware Market President. "On behalf of the firm's 11,000 employees, we share our deepest appreciation to those who have, and continue to do so much, to support our neighbors."

The program, which kicks off at the beginning of the Blue Rocks' next home stand on August 3, will run through the end of the 2021 season.

