Play Suspended Due to Rain, Double-Header Scheduled for Saturday
July 23, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- Tonight's game between the Asheville Tourists and the Hickory Crawdads has been suspended in the top of the second inning due to heavy rain. Both teams were held without a run in the first inning and the Crawdads have a runner at first base with two outs in the top of the second.
The game will be picked back up at 4:35pm ET on Saturday and it will remain a nine-inning game. Following the conclusion of the suspended game, Asheville and Hickory will play a seven-inning contest for a full night of baseball.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for a ticket to any future 2021 Tourists home game. The current homestand will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with the series finale between the Tourists and the Crawdads scheduled for 1:05pm.
