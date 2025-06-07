Sports stats



NWSL Chicago Stars FC

The Chicago Stars Get a Goal After this Deflection! #nwsl

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video


Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central