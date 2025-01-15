The Break Presented by the General: S3E2 - the Next Moment W/ Mac McClung, Dink Pate & Armando Bacot

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle YouTube Video







Looking back, but always moving forward! Armando Bacot and Mac McClung reflect on their time as AAU teammates as the Memphis Hustle and Osceola Magic squared off in the G League, while Dink Pate soaks up as much knowledge as he can from Mexico City Capitanes teammate and NBA champion Juan Toscano-Anderson. Narrated by Shaquille O'Neal, this is Episode 2 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.