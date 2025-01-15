The Break Presented by the General: S3E2 - the Next Moment W/ Mac McClung, Dink Pate & Armando Bacot
January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle YouTube Video
Looking back, but always moving forward! Armando Bacot and Mac McClung reflect on their time as AAU teammates as the Memphis Hustle and Osceola Magic squared off in the G League, while Dink Pate soaks up as much knowledge as he can from Mexico City Capitanes teammate and NBA champion Juan Toscano-Anderson. Narrated by Shaquille O'Neal, this is Episode 2 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto.
