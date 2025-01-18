The Break Presented by the General: Mac & Armando in AAU

January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic YouTube Video







"That's one of the coolest things about the G League, running into guys you played AAU with... just to see how far they've come."

Mac McClung and Armando Bacot went from playing together in their AAU days to competing against each other in the G League, and are still rooting for one another to succeed. Follow more of their story in Episode 2 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto.

https://youtu.be/p1jJzbLDSzo

