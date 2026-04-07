"THE ACADEMY PRODUCT!!!"
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
18-year-old Blake Willey scored his first professional goal and Dominik Wanner also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Heart Health Park.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026
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- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
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