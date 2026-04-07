"THE ACADEMY PRODUCT!!!"

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







18-year-old Blake Willey scored his first professional goal and Dominik Wanner also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Heart Health Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.