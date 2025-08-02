That's the First NWSL Goal for Kiki Van Zanten#nwsl
August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
Check out the Houston Dash Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2025
- Courage start second half with scoreless draw - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Earn Scoreless Draw against North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC's Gabi Portilho Claims Copa América Femenina Title with Brazil - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Hosts Portland at Audi Field to Kick off Second Half of Season - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Returns to NWSL Regular Season with Visit to Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC - August 3, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Orlando Pride Midfielder Luana and Forward Simone Charley Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Suffer Loss on the Road Against Seattle Reign FC - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Bay FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Bay FC
- NWSL and Houston Dash Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex for September 7
- Houston Dash Sign Forward Clarissa Larisey from Crystal Palace FC
- Houston Dash Defeat Carolina Ascent FC to Close Summer Schedule