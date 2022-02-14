Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Max Martin from Idaho

February 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, recalled defenseman Max Martin from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads on Monday.

Martin, 22, returns from Idaho, where her compiled nine assists and a +4 rating in 16 games for the Steelheads. The second-year pro also has one assist in three games for Texas this season. As a rookie in 2020-21, Martin notched three points (1-2=3) in nine games and scored his first professional goal May 6, 2021 against the Tucson Roadrunners.

The 6-foot-0, 181-pound native of Winnipeg, Man. was an undrafted free agent and signed a one-year contract extension with the Texas Stars on June 10, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.