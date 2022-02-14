Moose Launch Women in Sport Job Shadow Program

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose host their second annual Gender Equality game on Saturday, March 12 at 6 p.m. when the Moose take on the Belleville Senators. This game aims to promote, celebrate, and bring awareness to girls and women in sport. In partnership with their NHL affiliate, the Winnipeg Jets, the Gender Equality Game is part of the NHL's "This is Hockey" initiative, which endorses diversity and inclusiveness in hockey.

As part of the initiative, the Moose are launching a Women in Sport Job Shadow Program. The application process opens today, Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Wednesday, March 2. Interested applicants must self-identify as female and be 16 years of age or older to apply. Applicants will be asked to complete an online form and fill out a series of questions. Successful applicants will then be invited to the two-day Manitoba Moose Women in Sport Job Shadow Program.

The program kicks off Friday, March 11 when the winners are invited on a tour of True North Sports + Entertainment's offices. Following the tour, the women will be treated to a catered lunch when they will have the chance learn about some of the roles of Manitoba Moose front office staff.

After lunch, guests will be introduced to eight representatives from various True North departments. These representatives will be a mix of both men and women who will conduct presentations on their areas of expertise. After the presentations, the day concludes with the winners being treated to complimentary professional headshots as well as a resume-building workshop where the True North's human resource team will provide advice on creating or improving resumes.

The second day of the Job Shadow Program takes place Saturday, March 12, during the Manitoba Moose Gender Equality Game. The day starts with a tour of Canada Life Centre and a pre-game dinner in the press box. Following dinner, guests will rotate through a series of departments to see how the various roles contribute to a Moose gameday. Guests will be able to ask questions while seeing the jobs in action.

The Manitoba Moose Women in Sport Job Shadow Program is designed to introduce women and girls to new professional networks, increase their networking and professional communication skills, as well as advance the career planning process. With the opportunity to interact directly with individuals who are currently employed in roles at True North Sports + Entertainment, the "mentors" can provide practical advice to the "mentees" that could help them in the future.

