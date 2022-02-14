San Diego Gulls Announce Additional Broadcasts to 2021-22 Television Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls and KSWB-FOX 5 San Diego announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club added five broadcasts to their local television schedule for the 2021-22 AHL season. Throughout the San Diego region, the additional games will air live on KSWB-FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers.

The five-game television schedule will feature three home contests at Pechanga Arena San Diego, in addition to two road games. The first added telecast will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 when the Gulls host the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.). San Diego will also televise road contests on Friday, Feb. 25 at Henderson (7 p.m.) and Thursday, Apr. 28 at Tucson (6:30 p.m.).

Andy Zilch continues to serve as the Gulls' play-by-play announcer and is in his fourth season as the club's broadcaster. Zilch will be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst B.J. MacPherson, who is calling his seventh season of Gulls hockey. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and International Hockey League (IHL) from 1994-2001. He was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001, where he scored 137-208=345 points and won four Taylor Cup championships with San Diego. Troy Hirsch, KSWB-FOX 5 Sports Director, returns to serve as host on the broadcasts during the games.

Below is a list of five additional Gulls televised games:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Saturday, Feb. 19 ONTARIO 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 @ Henderson 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 26 ONTARIO 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 2 IOWA 7 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 28 @ Tuscon 6:30 p.m.

* all times Pacific

