Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch

February 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Raddysh, 25, averaged 10:40 time on ice in four appearances for the Lightning this season, recording two shots and a plus-one rating. He made his NHL debut December 30 at Florida and logged a career-high 14:57 time on ice.

The Toronto native has skated in 27 games for Syracuse this season, tallying four assists and ranking sixth among Crunch defensemen for assists and scoring. Raddysh, 6-foot, 201 pounds, has 255 games of AHL experience, notching 22 goals and 99 points over six seasons. He set AHL career highs in 2019-20 for assists (22) and points (28) while serving as an assistant captain for the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The older brother of current Lightning forward Taylor Raddysh, Darren Raddysh was acquired by the Lightning via free agency on July 28, 2021.

