Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 20

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host their annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program on Sunday, Feb. 20 when the Amerks host the Laval Rocket at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.

All kids' tickets (ages 12 and under) for the game start as low as just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Kids Day tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/tickets.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from Seneca Park Zoo, bounce house, balloon animals and a face painting station as well as other activities for kids. In addition, the first 1,000 kids will receive an Amerks lunch box, courtesy of NY's 529 College Savings Program.

The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be celebrating his birthday during the game and has invited many of his mascot friends to join him as well as mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

