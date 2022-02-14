Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 20
February 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host their annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program on Sunday, Feb. 20 when the Amerks host the Laval Rocket at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.
All kids' tickets (ages 12 and under) for the game start as low as just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Kids Day tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/tickets.
The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from Seneca Park Zoo, bounce house, balloon animals and a face painting station as well as other activities for kids. In addition, the first 1,000 kids will receive an Amerks lunch box, courtesy of NY's 529 College Savings Program.
The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be celebrating his birthday during the game and has invited many of his mascot friends to join him as well as mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day.
Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2022
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet in Chicago for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series - Rockford IceHogs
- CAA Arena Capacity to Increase to 50% Ahead of Belleville Sens Friday Game vs Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 20 - Rochester Americans
- Eagles Recall Forward Trey Bradley - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks' Rathbone Named AHL Player of the Week - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford's Jack Rathbone Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Home with Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Announce Additional Broadcasts to 2021-22 Television Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Max Martin from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Moose Launch Women in Sport Job Shadow Program - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 20
- Amerks Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Hartford
- Amerks Open Road Swing with Shootout Loss in Providence
- Amerks Earn Season Sweep against Penguins
- Blue Cross Arena Lifts All Mask, Vaccination Mandates Effective Thursday, February 10